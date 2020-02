AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new 30-foot metal pole at Tyler Avenue, Radford, Radford City County, VA. Public comments regarding the potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Amanda Sabol – CBRE, 70 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains, NY 10604, whiteplainsculturalresources@cbre.com

or (914) 694-9600.