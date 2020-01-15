NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Council of the City of Radford will hold a public hearing at a regularly scheduled meeting of Council on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm, in the City Council Chambers located in the City Administration Building, at 10 Robertson Street, Radford, Virginia to receive citizen comment and input regarding the Radford Transit application for FTA F.Y.20 Operating Funds, in the amount not to exceed $1,665,000 and Capital not to exceed $1,210,000. Interested persons may appear at the aforementioned time and place to present their views and comments. Comments may also be sent to Melissa Skelton, Transit Coordinator at 10 Robertson Street, Radford VA 24141 or Melissa.Skelton@radfordva.gov.

For disable individuals who may require special auxiliary aids or services, reasonable accommodations will be make available by the City of Radford upon request five business days before the public hearing. For disable accommodations or additional information, please contact the City Manager’s office at

540-731-3603 or

800-828-1120

(TTD-Virginia Relay Center).

Authorized by Radford City Council