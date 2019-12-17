NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Radford Appropriation Ordinance for McHarg Elementary School Renovation

Radford City Council will hold a public hearing on January 13. 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers located at 10 Robertson Street for the purpose of receiving public comments on the City’s proposed appropriation ordinance of $880,000 to the School Board for McHarg Elementary School. The Appropriation is necessary to support the General Obligation Bond approved by City Council on October 28, 2019. Copies of the proposed appropriation ordinance are available for review in the City Manager’s office and on the City’s website at www.radfordva.gov

BY ORDER OF THE RADFORD CITY COUNCIL