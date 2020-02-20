City of Radford Community Development Block Grant 2020 Action Plan Public Input Meetings

The City of Radford invites you to public input sessions that give citizens an opportunity to offer suggestions for projects that they see a need for in the community that are related to decent housing, suitable living environment and economic opportunity. The Action Plan serves as the City’s grant application for Community Development Block Grant Funds and sets the goals and budgets for the use of funds from the program.

The public input meetings have been scheduled as follows:

Monday, March 9, 2020 – City Council Chamber,

5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – City Council Chambers, 12:00 pm

Questions should be directed to Ms. Melissa Skelton, at Melissa.Skelton@radfordva.gov or at (540) 731-3603.