ABC NOTICE

K VA T Food Stores Inc, trading as Food City 858, 1701 Tyler Ave, Radford, Montgomery County, Virginia 24141-5006.

The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Wine and Beer On and Off Premises and Keg Permit license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages.

Steven C. Smith, President/CEO

NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted to ABC no later than 30 days from the publishing date of the first of two required newspaper legal notices. Objections should be registered at www.abc. virginia.gov or

800-552-3200.