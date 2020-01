Upcoming Events:

Saturday, Jan. 11:

Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast

Mount Tabor Ruritan Club will be serving up scratch-made biscuits topped with delicious sausage gravy, or with the latest batch of our “world-famous” apple butter. Breakfast will be served in the Fellowship Hall of Slusser’s Chapel, 1543 Mount Tabor Rd, Blacksburg, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is below the Sanctuary, on the lower church parking lot level. This is a fundraiser for our club to help us as we serve our community, therefore, donations will be accepted for the breakfast. We will have our apple butter for sale in quarts and pints. More information at https://fb.com/MtTaborRuritan

Caturday

Meadowbrook Library, 12 – 1 p.m. Bring your child to read to and play with adoptable cats from Montgomery County Animal Care and Control. This activity helps children build literacy skills and confidence while socializing cats and increasing their chance of adoption.

Tuesday, Jan. 14:

Parks & Recreation Winter/Spring Registration

Blacksburg Parks & Recreation Winter/Spring registration will begin Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. There are four easy ways to register including online at www.blacksburg.gov/recreation, by phone at 540-443-1100, by fax at 540-951-8313 or in person at the Blacksburg Community Center, Blacksburg Aquatic Center or Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices. For a full list of programs you can view 2020 Winter/Spring About Town online.

Wednesday, Jan. 15:

Census 2020 Family Fun Kickoff Party

Radford Public Library; Two lucky winners (one adult and one child) will win their own Kindle Fire! Join us for census games, a special storytime, photo booth, crafts, and information about the 2020 census! Cake and lemonade provided by the Lamplighter; 4-6 p.m.

Circus Storytime

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will be having a special storytime at 10:30 a.m. Geoff Marsh will give a fun- filled interactive performance involving juggling, musical plate spinning and more. Don’t miss this!

Thursday, Jan. 16:

Snack Attack

Learn to make fun snacks at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on at 4:30 p.m. No cooking required. Ages 5 years and up.

Friday, Jan. 17:

Town closures

Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed for Lee-Jackson Day. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed Jan. 17-20 for an event. Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 16, along with Thursday’s regular collection.

Sunday, Jan. 19:

NAACP meeting

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at 3 p.m. at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church, 580 High St. in Christiansburg. The guest speaker will be Rev C. Coles Casey of First Baptist Church on Rock Rd. in Radford. All are welcome.

Monday, Jan. 20:

Town Closures

Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed Jan. 17-20 for an event. Solid waste normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21, along with Tuesday’s regular collection.

Saturday, Jan. 25:

Dialogue on Race Winter Summit

Theme is Employment/Income Gap, featuring large and small group interactions exploring the wealth gap; an impactful learning experience. Register by Jan. 16. Held at Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Dr, Christiansburg; 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. : 8:30 a.m. sign-in begins, 9 a.m. Coffee With Cops, 10 a.m. – program begins. Lunch provided compliments of Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg, The Community Group/New Mountain Climbers Giving Circle.

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Wellness Book Club

Christiansburg Library is excited to announce partnering with the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation to offer a new book club focused on wellness. First meeting 6 p.m. at Christiansburg Library, discussing Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes. Refreshments will be provided by the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation. Copies of the book will be available at Christiansburg Library and the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Please call Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department at 540-382-2349 to register. For more information, please call the Christiansburg Public Library at 540-382-6965.

On-going:

Public Art Advisory Board

Christiansburg Town Council is seeking members for a newly created Public Art Advisory Board, with terms beginning in February 2020. This board will advise and make recommendations to the Central Business District Committee regarding the promotion, support and value of public artwork as a means to beautify Christiansburg and promote creative placemaking within public spaces. Any interested persons are advised to read the by-laws of this board, which are attached to the application here. Applications must be received by Jan. 17, 2020. Applicants must be 18 years or older. These positions are volunteer. Town Council will appoint four to six members by February.

2020 Master Gardener Training class

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class. It will be a hybrid format with on-site trainings on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30, three Thursday evening classes, three Saturday afternoon classes as well as five on-line training sessions. The class runs from late February through early May. Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, house plants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety. The cost for the course is $180 and participants do 50 hours of volunteer service. Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 540-382-5790 for more information.

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5 (M-F) and for special hours during home football games call 540-231-2141.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent: training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum; events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; Working with any of the committees: (Membership, Marketing, Events/Fundraising, Building Expansion, Building and Grounds); research with genealogy projects: working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 and visit www.montgomerymuseum.org.