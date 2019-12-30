Upcoming Events:

Thursday, Jan. 2:

American Legion meeting

American Legion, Harvey-Howe-Carper Post 30 will meet at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on 102 Watts St. in Radford. If Radford City Public Schools are closed on Thursday or Friday of this week due to weather, the meeting is cancelled. For further information, please call 250-2283 or 239-9864.

Saturday, Jan. 4:

Grand Opening Celebration

Next Level will be hosting an opening event at 94 West Main St., Pulaski. This will mark the first time that the storefront has been open to business. To celebrate, Next Level will be hosting Rocket League and Super Smash Bros tournaments. You can sign up at https://challonge.com/communities/3292f2e322cd65df703e4c85. All entrants will receive a five percent discount on VR sessions.

First place receives $70 and a free 30-minute VR session. Second place receives $20 and a 50 percent discount on a VR session of their choosing. Third place receives $10 and a 25 percent discount on a VR session of their choosing. Come be a part of the next big step in technological evolution!

Sunday, Jan. 5:

Sunday Movie Matinee for Families

Radford Public Library, 2 p.m. Keep the holidays going with “The Star”. It’s the story of a small but brave donkey and his animal friends becoming the unsung heroes of the first Christmas.

Saturday, Jan.11:

Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast

Mount Tabor Ruritan Club will be serving up scratch-made biscuits topped with delicious sausage gravy, or with the latest batch of our “world-famous” apple butter. Breakfast will be served in the Fellowship Hall of Slusser’s Chapel, 1543 Mount Tabor Rd, Blacksburg, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is below the Sanctuary, on the lower church parking lot level. This is a fundraiser for our club to help us as we serve our community, therefore, donations will be accepted for the breakfast. We will have our apple butter for sale in quarts and pints. More information at https://fb.com/MtTaborRuritan

Wednesday, Jan. 15:

Census 2020 Family Fun Kickoff Party

Radford Public Library; Two lucky winners (one adult and one child) will win their own Kindle Fire! Join us for census games, a special storytime, photo booth, crafts, and information about the 2020 census! Cake and lemonade provided by the Lamplighter; 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25:

Dialogue on Race Winter Summit

Theme is Employment/Income Gap, featuring large and small group interactions exploring the wealth gap; an impactful learning experience. Register by Jan. 16. Held at Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Dr, Christiansburg; 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. : 8:30 a.m. sign-in begins, 9 a.m. Coffee With Cops, 10 a.m. – program begins. Lunch provided compliments of Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg, The Community Group/New Mountain Climbers Giving Circle.

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Wellness Book Club

Christiansburg Library is excited to announce partnering with the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation to offer a new book club focused on wellness. First meeting 6 p.m. at Christiansburg Library, discussing Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes. Refreshments will be provided by the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation. Copies of the book will be available at Christiansburg Library and the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Please call Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department at 540-382-2349 to register. For more information, please call the Christiansburg Public Library at 540-382-6965.

On-going:

Public Art Advisory Board

Christiansburg Town Council is seeking members for a newly created Public Art Advisory Board, with terms beginning in February 2020. This board will advise and make recommendations to the Central Business District Committee regarding the promotion, support and value of public artwork as a means to beautify Christiansburg and promote creative placemaking within public spaces. Any interested persons are advised to read the by-laws of this board, which are attached to the application here. Applications must be received by Jan. 17, 2020. Applicants must be 18 years or older. These positions are volunteer. Town Council will appoint four to six members by February.

2020 Master Gardener Training class

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class. It will be a hybrid format with on-site trainings on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30, three Thursday evening classes, three Saturday afternoon classes as well as five on-line training sessions. The class runs from late February through early May. Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, house plants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety. The cost for the course is $180 and participants do 50 hours of volunteer service. Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 540-382-5790 for more information.

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5 (M-F) and for special hours during home football games call 540-231-2141.

Christiansburg Leaf Collection

The Town of Christiansburg is offering its annual Loose Leaf Collection service to residents weekdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 20, weather permitting. Public Works crews will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent: training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum; events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; Working with any of the committees: (Membership, Marketing, Events/Fundraising, Building Expansion, Building and Grounds); research with genealogy projects: working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 and visit www.montgomerymuseum.org

Art Exhibit: Art by “CB”

All Month of December, at the Blacksburg Library. CB is a Southwest Virginia resident who enjoys exploring a wide array of art mediums and whose work includes drawing, painting, sculpture, and ceramics. She has spent a number of years working as an art instructor, a graphic designer, and industrial designer, and a landscape/hardscape designer and installer.

Art in Miss Jessie’s Gallery & Front Desk

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Featuring the sculpture, drawings, paintings, and graphics of artist Ling Jie Gu, who seeks to find meaning in the natural world land translate it into a comprehensible format for her audience to enjoy. The pieces are either anecdotes of her imagination, or merely studies of how the natural world operates. She seeks to translate these things into a common lingo. Don’t miss her high energy show!

Disguise a Gingerbread Man

All Month of December, at the Christiansburg Library. Disguise your gingerbread man as a character from your favorite book! Return the completed project with your name, character’s name, and book title on the back to the library by Dec. 22 so they library judges can pick a winner!

StoryWalk

All Month at the Christiansburg Library.Exercise your brain and body as you read and walk the trail! Begin at the library or the College Street entrance of Downtown Park. This month’s book is When it Starts to Snow.

Pluribus Unum

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Holiday Conversation Starters

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Stop by and answer more thought-provoking questions; this month they’ll have a festive, holiday twist!

Jolly-Wrapped Mystery Books

All Month of December, at the Christiansburg Library. Celebrate good teen reads by picking up a gift-wrapped book from our teen alley. Each book will have a one line book hint. Take the book to the front desk to check out the jolly-good surprise!

Junior Artist Program

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Become a Junior Artist and earn a sketchbook! Just pick up an art card at the front desk, visit Miss Jessie’s Gallery, answer a few questions, then return your signed card to the front desk for a bookmark. Complete five cards, and you will get your very own artist sketchbook. Parental assistance is encouraged, particularly for the littlest Junior Artists!