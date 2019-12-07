Upcoming Events

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Internationally acclaimed artists featured at Holiday Open House

Z L Feng and Mei Shu will headline Fifth Annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 and 8 in Radford. Hosted by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood at 408 8th St.., Radford.Several paintings by husband and wife Feng and Shu will be on exhibit. Featured works by Lockwood include framed and unframed images together with signed note cards. Hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. each day. A percentage of all sales will be donated to a local charity. Contact Lockwood at 540-230-5986 for any questions.

NAACP meeting

The year-end combined general body and executive committee meeting of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP will be held at 9 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 500 Stuart St., in Christiansburg. A continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. This will replace the fourth Sunday general body meeting in December. All are welcome. The branch will also hold its annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church in Christiansburg. All are welcome.

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.- noon at the Christiansburg High School cafeteria (Please enter through the main front doors.). Cost is $5 for ages 12 and under, $8 for ages 13 through adult. Cash only, optional pictures with Santa are priced separately ($5). Sponsored by the Christiansburg High School Music Dept.

Santa on a Firetruck

Santa’s sleigh is in the shop, getting fixed up before his big night. In the meantime, he’s borrowing one of Christiansburg Fire Department’s trucks to visit our town! See Santa cruising through Christiansburg from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five stops will be made around town for Santa to visit with children, take pictures and hand out candy canes.

Stop 1- 11 a.m. at Belmont Christian Church (1500 Peppers Ferry Rd NW)

Stop 2- 11:45 a.m. at Moose Lodge 1470 (115 Farmview Rd NW)

Stop 3- 1 p.m. at Faith Christian Church (305 3rd St SW)

Stop 4- 1:45 p.m. at Park United Methodist Church (306 Park St)

Stop 5- 2:30 p.m. at Linden Green Apartments (1600 Simpson Rd NE)

A special surprise will be at Stop #2! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

The Blacksburg Host Lions Club and the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions clubs will hold their annual joint club breakfast. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea will be included. The funds raised are used for many projects, including the purchase of the SPOT machine vision screeners, the Children’s Museum, Lions at the Lake, emergency assistance for eyeglasses and second grade swim lessons. The breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. at Blacksburg United Methodist Church-Whisner Building, 111 Church St., Blacksburg. Tickets are $7 and are available from any Lions Club member or at the door. Contact Rosemary Hartmann, rmhartmann1@gmail.com, 540-808-9764

Gingerbread House Decoration

Christiansburg Public Library; 11 a.m. Decorate an edible house from graham crackers and candy. Supplies are limited. Registration is required.

Mill Mountain Zoo: Animals of the Night

Blacksburg Public Library, 1 – 2 p.m. Some animals love the daylight, but others spend their active hours during the dark of night. The program will include appearances by nocturnal and crepuscular animals and interesting information about how these animals are suited for carrying out their activities in the dark.

Sunday Dec. 8

Cookie and Caroling Party

It’s almost that most wonderful time of the year again. The ARC of the NRV is hosting its annual Cookie and Caroling Party with singer/songwriter Leslie Brooks. The event is 4 – 6 p.m. at Blacksburg Christian Church in their activity building off Tom’s Creek Road, 240 Watson Ave. in Blacksburg. ARC will provide cookies and refreshments. Please come and sing with us! All ages and abilities are welcome and the building is accessible.

Pet Portraits with Santa

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech will host its annual Pet Portraits with Santa, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 245 Duck Pond Drive. Signs will direct visitors to the event; ample parking will be available.

The price is $10 for the first pet and $5 for each additional pet. Walk-ins will be welcomed from 1-3 p.m. Appointment slots may be available from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Please email caseyg13@vt.edu to check availability.

Dogs, cats, birds and “mini-mammals” are welcome; no reptiles, please. All pets must be properly restrained and controlled by their owner. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. To participate, owners of cats and dogs must provide proof of rabies vaccination for each pet. Sponsored by Omega Tau Sigma, the event will benefit the Humane Society of Montgomery County.

Tuesday, Dec. 10:

Fantastic Fungi – The Mushroom Movie

A Special Documentary hosted by the New River Valley Mushroom Club. Admission is $10 each, in advance or day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13:

Art show

Grand Opening of Joanna and Donald Sunshine’s Art Show; 4 – 8 p.m.; Montgomery Museum’s “Great Road On Main” Gift Shop, 100 West Main St., Christiansburg.

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Holiday Hoopla

Christiansburg Library; festive day of merrymaking from 1 – 4 p.m. Cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, and holiday music performed by the Wilderness Road Chorus.

1 – 2 p.m., Cookie Decorating, all supplies provided.

2 – 3 p.m., bring a camera and snap a picture with Santa.

3 – 4 p.m., Holiday Tunes with the Wilderness Road Chorus

For more information, please call the Christiansburg Public Library at 540-382-6965.

Thursday, Dec. 19:

The December distribution of food at Dale’s Place Food Pantry in Elliston will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas food boxes will also be distributed at that time. Reservations for a Christmas box may be made through a pastor in the Elliston-Shawsville area or by calling Vikki McLaughlin, Director, at 540 505-8373.

Ongoing:

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5Monday through Friday.

Fund-raising for Radford Festival of Lights

The Radford Chamber of Commerce and Festival of Lights Committee is looking for businesses and community members to help make Radford festive for the holiday season. They would appreciate donations to purchase new decorations. Make a donation payable to the Radford Chamber of Commerce. Please include in the memo line “Christmas Lights” to ensure the donation goes towards the decorations. Time is of the essence to give the Electrical department enough time to schedule installation for the holiday season.

Christiansburg Leaf Collection

The Town of Christiansburg is offering its annual loose leaf collection service to residents weekdays through Dec. 20, weather permitting. Public works crews will collect only piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice) that includes making new friends and making a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

VFW Scholarship Opportunity

The Meadowbrook Library and VFW Post 4920 and Auxiliary are working together to provide the opportunity for students to enter the VFW Scholarships-Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy. These are open for students in grades 6-12. These scholarships can be worth up to $30,000, but you have to enter to be eligible. Entry forms and instructions are available at the Meadowbrook Library.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library. Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up is required, just drop in. Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org.

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum. Volunteers are needed also for events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; working with any of the committees (membership, marketing, events/fundraising, building expansion, building and grounds); research with genealogy projects; working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 or visit www.montgomerymuseum.org

Art Exhibit: Art by “CB”

All the month of December, at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library. CB is a Southwest Virginia resident who enjoys exploring a wide array of art mediums and whose work includes drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics. She has spent a number of years working as an art instructor, a graphic designer and industrial designer, and a landscape/hardscape designer and installer.

Art in Miss Jessie’s Gallery & Front Desk

All the month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Featuring the sculpture, drawings, paintings, and graphics of artist Ling Jie Gu, who seeks to find meaning in the natural world and translate it into a comprehensible format for her audience to enjoy. The pieces are either anecdotes of her imagination or merely studies of how the natural world operates. She seeks to translate these things into a common lingo. Don’t miss her high energy show.

Disguise a Gingerbread Man

All the month of December, at the Christiansburg Library. Disguise your gingerbread man as a character from your favorite book. Return the completed project with your name, character’s name, and book title on the back to the library by Dec. 22 so the library judges can pick a winner.

StoryWalk

All the month of December at the Christiansburg Library.Exercise your brain and body as you read and walk the trail. Begin at the library or the College Street entrance of Downtown Park. This month’s book is When it Starts to Snow.

Pluribus Unum

All the month of December at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Holiday Conversation Starters

All the month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Stop by and answer thought-provoking questions; this month they’ll have a festive, holiday twist.

Jolly-Wrapped Mystery Books

All the month of December at the Christiansburg Library. Celebrate good teen reads by picking up a gift-wrapped book from our teen alley. Each book will have a one-line book hint. Take the book to the front desk to check out the jolly-good surprise.

Junior Artist Program

All the month of December at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Become a Junior Artist and earn a sketchbook. Just pick up an art card at the front desk, visit Miss Jessie’s Gallery, answer a few questions, then return your signed card to the front desk for a bookmark. Complete five cards, and you will get your very own artist sketchbook. Parental assistance is encouraged, particularly for the littlest junior artists!