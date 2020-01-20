Tickets for Moss Arts Center’s ‘Broadway in Blacksburg’ now available to public

Tickets went on sale Tuesday at the Moss Arts Center for the two-performance series “Broadway in Blacksburg.” “The Color Purple,” of which a scene from the Broadway touring production is pictured above, will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m., and “Finding Neverland” will be performed on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the general public range from $45-$90 and $25-$70 for youth 18 and under. They may be purchased in person at the center’s box office from 10-5:30 Monday through Friday and 10-4 on Saturday or by calling the box office at 540-231-5300.