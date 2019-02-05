School Board to meet to discuss school facility priorities

Heather Bell

RADFORD – The Radford City School Board is planning a meeting for Friday, Feb. 8 to discuss the district’s top facility needs.

The board plans to meet at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the school board office to decide what the facility priorities are for the near future in preparation for a joint meeting between the board and city council set for Monday, Feb. 11 at 5:45 p.m.

One of the projects on the list is a renovation and expansion of McHarg Elementary School. The board recently approved an expenditure to move the project forward in the planning stage.

“The $12,456 [recently approved] will provide Radford City Public Schools with professional architecture and engineering services for the Preliminary Architecture Report (PAR) for renovations and additions to McHarg Elementary School,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

The McHarg renovation and expansion project is estimated to cost $11,409,381

Other projects on the list include:

Radford High School Stadium Lighting Replacement: $402,800

Dalton Intermediate School Active Learning Classrooms: $400,000

Radford High School Renovation of Gym and Locker Rooms: $1,264,328

Radford High School Labs & Facelift: $7,535,882

Radford High School Football/ Soccer Stadium and Concessions/ Restrooms and Multi-Purpose Field: $2,952,166

Innovation Center (New): $6,300,000

Monday’s joint meeting between the school board and city council will be held in council chambers