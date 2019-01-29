Campus gathering to honor murdered student

Heather Bell

RADFORD – The Radford University community is coming together this evening to honor the life of Alexa Cannon, who was recently killed in an off-campus incident.

The university, through the leadership of the Student Government Association, is hosting a campus-wide gathering in honor of Cannon tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 30 beginning at 9:15 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The student-led celebration of Alexa’s life event is open to all students, faculty and staff.

Luisa I. Cutting, a 21-year old Radford University student from Jeffersonton, VA has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Cannon on Jan. 24.

According to City of Radford Public Information officer Jenni Wilder, the Radford City Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Clement Street on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. where they found Cannon deceased and Cutting still at the scene.

“Upon arrival officers located a deceased female who had multiple stab wounds,” said Wilder.

Cutting has been charged with murder in the second degree. According to search warrants, drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene.